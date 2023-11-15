WWE's Jade Cargill, Samantha Irvin, and others congratulate 39-year-old star as he welcomes baby boy

Several WWE and AEW stars have sent heartfelt messages to a veteran wrestler after he welcomed his newborn son to the world.

Brain Cage has been with All Elite Wrestling for about three years. Cage has been married to Melissa Santos for four years now. The couple recently had a baby boy and shared the news on Cage's official Instagram handle.

The news was met with congratulatory messages from all corners of the wrestling world.

Check out the post, as well as reactions from Brian's fellow wrestlers, below:

Cage received wholesome messages from several wrestlers

Brian Cage talks about WWE's opinion of him

Longtime fans of Cage are aware that he once had a brief stint with WWE back in the day.

He signed a developmental contract with the promotion in 2008. He was released from the deal a year later. Here's what Cage told Chris Van Vliet about his release:

"They did reach out to me and they were going to put me on Tough Enough, the first one they brought Stone Cold back for, and then they took me off the list... I remember they wanted me to be part of NXT season 3, before it became all girls, and then they changed their minds on that. It went back and forth, and then finally I got a message saying 'oh, never mind. We're no longer interested.' I was like 'what do you mean? What happened?' And they're like 'oh, you're average at best and we're no longer interested.'" [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Brian Cage has wrestled for some of the biggest promotions in the world, including AEW, TNA Wrestling, and Lucha Underground. Cage is a former IMPACT World Champion.

The Sportskeeda Wrestling community congratulates Brian Cage and his wife on the birth of his child.

