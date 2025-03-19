WWE's Karrion Kross makes major career announcement

Kevin Kesar, best known as Karrion Kross, has slowly morphed into an interesting backstage figure on WWE RAW. He is also branching out into other ventures.

On April 8, 2025, his first feature film, Blue Evening, will premiere at the Pasadena Film Festival. He had previously worked in a short titled, The Iron Sheik Massacre. In Blue Evening, Karrion Kross portrays Frank in a supporting role—a construction site employer who helps the protagonist in a crisis. However, his help comes with some conditions.

Taking to Instagram, Karrion Kross shared all of the details for his feature film's release on April 8. According to the WWE star, Blue Evening "tells the story of a homeless addict in Los Angeles who stumbles upon a lost masterpiece in a thrift store, setting him on a desperate journey of redemption, survival, and self-discovery that forces him to choose between the high that’s ruined his life and the future he never thought he deserved:"

"We are thrilled to announce, as an Official Selection, BLUE EVENING will have its World Premier @PasFilmFest this April 8th. This years screening will be held at the Laemmle Noho 7 Theater in the 8:05pm Block, tickets will be available 3/21 on their website, stay tuned & follow (blueeveningfilm) IG Page for more details. BLUE EVENING written & directed by @JettJansen," he wrote.

Check out the WWE star's post on Instagram below:

Vince Russo believes Karrion Kross should leave WWE

Former WWE writer Vince Russo talked about Karrion Kross recently with Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo.

Russo feels The Herald of Doomsday is an interesting individual. He added that if the wrestler leaves WWE and returns sometime later, the latter's stock would rise tremendously. He is confident the former NXT Champion is creative enough to make it big individually:

"If Karrion Kross would leave the WWE now, you're gonna sit there and tell me a year from now he wouldn't be a hundred times more over? Are you kidding me? Without a shadow of a doubt. Not even close, bro. With his career in his hands and him making his own decisions, with everything he's learned, he'd be 10 times over a year from now."

As seen in the reel above, Kross continued to manipulate wrestlers backstage on RAW this week. He attempted to do the same with two-time WWE Champion AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One, meanwhile, has teased a huge match for WrestleMania 41.

