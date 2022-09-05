Liv Morgan confesses why she legitimately cried during WWE Clash at the Castle

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan shared that her Clash at the Castle match against Shayna Baszler was her most challenging match yet.

Morgan and The Queen of Spades faced each other on Clash at the Castle this past Saturday. After a hard-fought battle, Baszler was unable to win the title. Still, it looks like her opponent was the one who shed tears despite the victory.

In an interview with BT Sport, Liv was asked why she cried after the bout. She then revealed that the intensity and atmosphere of the event also touched her emotions:

"That was probably the hardest match of my whole entire life," said Morgan. "Shayna hit so damn hard, she brought her A-game. So I was just happy and emotional just to keep this (championship). And also, just have the opportunity. The crowd, the electricity, it felt so momentous that it just touched me." (1:32-1:52)

Liv captured the SmackDown Women's Championship in July during Money in the Bank. After winning the contract earlier that night, she quickly cashed in against Ronda Rousey right after her title defense against Natalya.

Liv Morgan trained with a WWE Superstar to prepare for title defense

The SmackDown Champion faced a top competitor in Shayna. A former NXT Women's Champion and a former MMA fighter. Still, it looks like Liv was prepared for any scenario.

In the same interview, Morgan opened up that she had a few training sessions with Riddle. Despite this, there were still times when her Clash at the Castle opponent caught her by surprise:

"I prepared for this. I had training sessions with Riddle, I thought that anything she threw at me, I'd be ready for. But she also had a few tricks up her sleeve." (1:56-2:06)

It's unlikely that Baszler will challenge for the WWE title again any time soon. What storylines turn out next for both these female superstars remains to be seen.

