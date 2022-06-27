"I have absolutely no choice"-Liv Morgan responds to WWE legend's advice about Money in the Bank

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan responded to Booker T after he cheered her on for her upcoming Money in the Bank ladder match.

Over the past couple of weeks, RAW and SmackDown have conducted multiple qualifying matches for Money in the Bank. For the women's division, stars such as Shotzi, Raquel Rodriguez, Alexa Bliss, Lacey Evans, Asuka, and Liv Morgan have secured their spots at the event.

A few days ago, Liv Morgan replied to a fan who called her Ms. Money in the Bank 2022. In the same tweet, Booker T showed his support and claimed that she should "make it happen." Morgan then responded by saying that she now has no choice.

"🙏✨ I have absolutely no choice," Morgan wrote.

Check out the tweet here:

The premium live event will occur at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on July 2. The event was supposed to take place at the Allegiant Stadium before it was moved.

WWE fans back Liv Morgan for the upcoming match

Although the spot for the match is still not complete, it looks like some fans have already made their pick on who they will support.

As for the current RAW Superstar, it looks like most of her fans are not just cheering or rooting for her but also 'manifesting' her win.

Check out the fans reaction below:

ᔕEᗷᗩᔕTIᗩᑎ ⛩ セバスチャン @SebastianLIVit 🏼 🏼 @YaOnlyLivvOnce It should have been last year already, but this yeah it definitely has to happen! @YaOnlyLivvOnce It should have been last year already, but this yeah it definitely has to happen! 🙏🏼👏🏼🔥

Timothy Williams @timmmy1069 @YaOnlyLivvOnce Hope you get it. It’s the only logical explanation that WWE has. @YaOnlyLivvOnce Hope you get it. It’s the only logical explanation that WWE has.

Omar @omarrasheed133 @YaOnlyLivvOnce You got this Liv Rooting for you @YaOnlyLivvOnce You got this Liv Rooting for you

Omar @omarrasheed133 @YaOnlyLivvOnce You got this Liv Rooting for you @YaOnlyLivvOnce You got this Liv Rooting for you

Besides the fans, fellow superstar Natalya recently showed her support for Liv. The Queen of Harts shared that Liv Morgan deserves the chance since she is also highly supported by the fans.

"Liv is waiting for her chance and she has not won a championship yet in WWE and there is nobody that the WWE Universe is more behind than Liv Morgan," Natalya said.

As the event gets closer, it will be interesting to see if Liv Morgan will be able to capture her first Money in the Bank contract.

We got the AEW Women's World Champion to run down the Forbidden Door Card with us here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far