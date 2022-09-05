Liv Morgan takes a shot at doubters after WWE Clash at the Castle defense

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan has some strong words for those who doubted her.

Morgan hasn't been that well-perceived by fans following her controversial win against Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam. However, she reclaimed herself after a successful title bout at Clash at the Castle against Shayna Baszler.

In a recent interview with BT Sport, Morgan revealed that she's confident that no one will doubt her now after she defeated The Queen of Spades.

"I feel like if anyone had any doubts before, then they definitely don't have them now." (0:43-0:48)

What happened during Liv Morgan's championship match against Ronda Rousey in WWE SummerSlam?

Fans were high on Liv when she cashed in her Money in the Bank contract against Ronda Rousey the same night she won it. Days after the event, fans continued to back the champion during their feud. However, that all changed because of a controversial win during The Biggest Party of the Summer.

During their championship match, Liv tapped out of Ronda's submission move. Unfortunately, the referee declared Morgan the champion having missed the tap-out after counting the three-count as Rousey's shoulders were down on the mat.

According to the champion herself, she hated the finish much like the fans. Still, she won the title, so that's all she cared about.

"I hated it. I hated it. It's not the way I would've hoped for it to go but like I said, at the end of the day, I'm still SmackDown Women's Champion. I guess that's all I genuinely really care about."

For now, it’s possible that Liv and Ronda may revisit their feud again. It's also possible that the 28-year-old may face a new challenger for the title. But one thing remains certain: Liv Morgan is still the WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion.

