WWE's major announcement about the company's future is not convincing, according to wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

WWE's deal with USA Network to broadcast RAW domestically is set to end soon. Meanwhile, the company has already announced a significant partnership with Netflix that will see the flagship weekly show move to the popular streaming platform in 2025. Vince Russo has now shared his thoughts on the development.

Netflix and WWE have agreed on a 10-year deal worth $5 billion to broadcast RAW in several crucial regions starting next January. World Wrestling Entertainment's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, recently called it a "groundbreaking" partnership, and fans are eager to see how it affects the promotion's programming.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said he was unsure whether the WWE-Netflix deal would attract new viewers to RAW. He mentioned that fans had been watching the Monday night program for free until now and might hesitate to pay for it in the coming year:

“What is the percentage of the people who say, bro, I’ve gotten this free for the last 30 years, I’m not going to start paying for it now,” Russo said. (34:01 - 34:11)

The Rock joins WWE parent company TKO's board

Besides the WWE-Netflix deal, the company recently made another major announcement. Multi-time World Champion and Hollywood megastar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was appointed as a board member of TKO Group Holdings.

TKO was formed after UFC and World Wrestling Entertainment merged under Endeavor Group Holdings last year. After joining the organization's board, The Rock said he was focused on expanding the business globally and representing the athletes as a key decision-maker.

