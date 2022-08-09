Mandy Rose reacts to being left out of WWE main roster tournament

NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose posted a cryptic response regarding WWE RAW Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament on RAW.

Rose has become one of the most notable superstars in NXT as of late. She is currently the brand's women's champion, with over 280 days as the title holder. She is also the leader of Toxic Attraction, alongside Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne.

Ahead of tonight's episode of RAW, WWE posted a tweet that showcased the bracket and participants for the tournament. Among the teams that were included were Tamina & Dana Brooke, Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai, Alexa Bliss & Asuka, Nikki A.S.H. & Doudrop, and other groups from SmackDown and NXT.

In reply, the NXT Women's Champion responded with a simple 'wondering' emoji. This may seemingly hint at the absence of Toxic Attraction in the bracket.

Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne lost their NXT Women's Tag Team Titles to Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez during NXT's event, The Great American Bash

Fans want to see Toxic Attraction added to the WWE main roster tournament

Along with Mandy Rose, Dolin and Jayne are arguably one of the most formidable trios after The Bloodline. However, it looks like fans want to see the group with gold once again.

Following the tweet from Rose, some fans claimed they were robbed, while others boldly claimed that the group was one of the best teams in recent times:

Meanwhile, some fans expressed that they knew "exactly" what the superstar was thinking:

It's clear that fans think the faction is ready for bigger things, including moving up to the main roster. However, it looks like a move to the main roster will have to wait for Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin, and Jacy Jayne.

