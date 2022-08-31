WWE Superstar Max Dupri shares a throwback photo that showcased an incredible physique at a young age

WWE SmackDown Superstar Max Dupri posted a photo from when he was 14 years old that showcased his impressive body.

Max Dupri, alongside his sister, Maxxine Dupri, is leading the newly formed stable, Maximum Male Models, consisting of models like Mace and Mansoor. The group would regularly flaunt their looks and as it turns out, the founder has always been a model himself.

In an Instagram story, Dupri proudly showed off his physique when he was only 14.

"No big deal, just 14-year-old me being ripped as sh*t," The SmackDown Superstar wrote.

WWE SmackDown Superstar, Max Dupri

MMM recently collided with Hit Row on the blue brand after a backstage segment. They are now scheduled to face off on this week's episode of SmackDown.

WWE veteran says Max Dupri is the best part of Maximum Male Models

Not long after the group was introduced, they have received mixed reactions from fans and professionals alike.

In a recent Smack Talk episode, Dutch Mantell expressed his disappointment by saying he was lost on MMM and considered them "dead." Dupri, on the other hand, earned praise.

"The best part is their spokesman; what's his name? Knight or was that his other name? Oh yeah, [Max] Dupri. He's the best part of it, but I was totally lost on that," said Dutch. "I don't give a crap if they never bring it back because it didn't interest me the first time. And the girl is still there. Dupri is still there. They are just adding to it. I don't get it."

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

Hit Row & Maximum Male Models settle the score NEXT WEEK!



#SmackDown #WWE If you didn't know, now you know!Hit Row & Maximum Male Models settle the score NEXT WEEK! If you didn't know, now you know!Hit Row & Maximum Male Models settle the score NEXT WEEK!#SmackDown #WWE https://t.co/uwmd68f9If

At the moment, it looks like Maximum Male Models still have a long way to go in cementing their name in WWE.

What do you think about Maximum Male Models? Comment down below!

