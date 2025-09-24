  • home icon
WWE's Naomi tearful as fans react to her latest run

Though it ended out of nowhere, fans are still praising Naomi
Though it ended out of nowhere, fans are still praising Naomi's latest WWE heel run (Credit: WWE.com)

Naomi vacated the WWE Women's World Championship the week after SummerSlam, where she successfully defended in a three-way against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY. Despite the abrupt ending, fans have praised her for her latest run, and Naomi's taken notice.

Naomi started 2025 as one half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, alongside Bianca Belair. At the time, she was filling in for an injured Jade Cargill. We'd later learn that Naomi was the one behind the assault, leading to the Queen of Glow turning heel.

She'd go on to have one of the best runs in her WWE career, feuding with Cargill, attempting to mend her relationship with Bianca Belair, all before winning and cashing in her Money in the Bank contract to win the Women's World Title.

The week after SummerSlam, Naomi revealed that she was pregnant and she'd be dropping the championship. Although she did warn anyone getting near the gold to Proceed With Caution, as she'd be coming back for what's hers. Naomi's fans have rallied around her throughout the whole year, and recently, X user @TheeCautionPage tweeted a video highlighting Naomi's 2025.

Naomi quote-tweeted the video, giving a simple crying smiling emoji. We haven't seen Naomi on screen since August 18th, but it's clear her fans haven't forgotten about her.

What happened to the WWE Women's World Title after Naomi vacated it?

Prior to her pregnancy reveal, Naomi was gearing up for a match with Stephanie Vaquer. In fact, The Dark Angel was two weeks away from facing the veteran at Clash in Paris. That match, obviously, didn't happen. Fans expected to see Vaquer face IYO SKY at the event. SKY was the prior champion and had a match set for Naomi the week before the announcement.

Naomi wasn't medically cleared, leaving two women without a title shot. Instead of putting the two contenders in a match in Paris, WWE opted to drag it out a bit. IYO SKY and Stephanie Vaquer would eventually clash at Wrestlepalooza, where La Primera would defeat the Genius of the Sky in stunning fashion.

Naomi would congratulate Vaquer following her victory...kind of.

".@Steph_Vaquer congratulations B!*** and you better mail me my name plates #Wrestlepalooza" -Trinity on X

Vaquer will face SmackDown's Tiffany Stratton in a champion vs champion match at Crown Jewel Perth for the Women's Crown Jewel Championship.

