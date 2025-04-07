WWE's new signings make AEW look bad, Vince Russo thinks (Exclusive)

Vince Russo was WWE's head writer in the late 1990s when RAW regularly drew its highest television ratings. According to the 64-year-old, Triple H's latest WWE signings highlight AEW's inability to keep wrestlers happy.

Ad

Aleister Black and Rusev reportedly re-signed with WWE recently after leaving Tony Khan's promotion. Former AEW stars Penta, Rey Fenix, and Ricky Saints have also joined WWE over the last few months.

Russo discussed Khan's management of AEW stars on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo. Addressing whether wrestlers leaving for WWE is an indictment on AEW's backstage unhappiness, Russo gave host Dr. Chris Featherstone his honest opinion:

Ad

Trending

"I think it definitely is, bro, because I've said this all the time. If you've got talent that are really, really creative, bro, you could pay them all the money in the world, if they're not using that creative outlet, they're gonna be miserable." [12:56 – 13:13]

Ad

Watch the video above to hear Russo's take on how WWE could create a faction of former AEW stars.

Vince Russo explains why leaving AEW for WWE makes sense

After two controversial years in AEW, CM Punk is set to headline WrestleMania for the first time in his career on April 19. Cody Rhodes, an original AEW Executive Vice President, will also close The Show of Shows for the third consecutive year.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Vince Russo thinks WWE stars can earn as much money as AEW wrestlers. He also believes talents might be happier working for Triple H than Tony Khan.

"I'm telling you, bro, and let's face it, man, they all know they can get great money back at the WWE, so how much of a monetary loss are they gonna have?" Russo continued. "But, then again, the creative might be a little bit more appealing to them [in WWE] than it was with Tony." [13:13 – 13:33]

Ad

In the same episode, Russo explained why WWE must fix a mistake from 10 years ago after re-signing a former AEW wrestler.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use Vince Russo's quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More