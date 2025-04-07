WWE's new signings make AEW look bad, Vince Russo thinks (Exclusive)

Vince Russo was WWE's head writer in the late 1990s when RAW regularly drew its highest television ratings. According to the 64-year-old, Triple H's latest WWE signings highlight AEW's inability to keep wrestlers happy.
Aleister Black and Rusev reportedly re-signed with WWE recently after leaving Tony Khan's promotion. Former AEW stars Penta, Rey Fenix, and Ricky Saints have also joined WWE over the last few months.
Russo discussed Khan's management of AEW stars on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo. Addressing whether wrestlers leaving for WWE is an indictment on AEW's backstage unhappiness, Russo gave host Dr. Chris Featherstone his honest opinion:
"I think it definitely is, bro, because I've said this all the time. If you've got talent that are really, really creative, bro, you could pay them all the money in the world, if they're not using that creative outlet, they're gonna be miserable." [12:56 – 13:13]
Vince Russo explains why leaving AEW for WWE makes sense
After two controversial years in AEW, CM Punk is set to headline WrestleMania for the first time in his career on April 19. Cody Rhodes, an original AEW Executive Vice President, will also close The Show of Shows for the third consecutive year.
Vince Russo thinks WWE stars can earn as much money as AEW wrestlers. He also believes talents might be happier working for Triple H than Tony Khan.
"I'm telling you, bro, and let's face it, man, they all know they can get great money back at the WWE, so how much of a monetary loss are they gonna have?" Russo continued. "But, then again, the creative might be a little bit more appealing to them [in WWE] than it was with Tony." [13:13 – 13:33]
