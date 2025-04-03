4 stars who could follow Rusev back to WWE

Major WWE news broke yesterday that sent shockwaves through the wrestling industry. Former three-time United States Champion Rusev was at the company's headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, and has apparently re-signed with the promotion.

This big news came after initial rumors of the global juggernaut having interest in bringing Rusev back came to light, following his exit from All Elite Wrestling. Competing as Miro, he spent years in the Jacksonville-based promotion, but he was not used to his potential.

Now, it appears that the former United States Champion is on his way back. He could join Aleister Black, whose return is seemingly being teased each week on SmackDown, and other names like Cody Rhodes, Andrade, and Shawn Spears, who have all returned to the sports entertainment juggernaut. With a few big names likely returning now and several over the past few years, there is always a chance others could follow.

This article will take a look at four former World Wrestling Entertainment stars who could potentially follow The Bulgarian Brute back to WWE:

#4. Lana could join her husband in WWE

CJ Perry (fka Lana) had quite the run in WWE. While she did compete in the ring, she was best known for her role as a manager and on-screen character. She had love angles and various other spats that captured the imagination of fans.

Out of everybody on this list, Lana is the most likely to return. While, for now, her comeback has not been announced and she seemingly hasn't signed on with the promotion yet, it feels inevitable that she eventually will.

If Lana does indeed return, she could manage her husband on television, just as she did in the past. Alternatively, she could return to the ring and perhaps reignite her feud with real-life friend and on-screen enemy Nia Jax.

#3. Aiden English could help The Bulgarian Brute celebrate Rusev Day

Aiden English is a former WWE Superstar who currently works for TNA Wrestling. While he was once an in-ring talent, he now serves as a commentator. He honed his commentary skills on 205 Live and NXT in the past. Really, English could do almost anything asked of him.

The 37-year-old is a former NXT Tag Team Champion, where he teamed up with Simon Gotch as The Vaudevillains. However, his greatest success arguably was alongside The Bulgarian Brute, where they made Rusev Day famous and, at one point, Lana. The act was absurdly over with fans.

English could potentially return to World Wrestling Entertainment in the future and be the 39-year-old's manager again, or team up with The Bulgarian Brute and bring back Rusev Day. Or he could simply provide color commentary on RAW, SmackDown, NXT, Speed, or EVOLVE.

#2. Alberto Del Rio could make a comeback

Alberto Del Rio is a former WWE Superstar who found a lot of success while working for the company. Vince McMahon pushed him to the top quickly, and he won multiple World Titles on RAW and SmackDown. In some ways, he was the most successful Mexican star of his era.

Del Rio has come and gone from WWE. He has also had his fair share of controversies. For example, an incident with fans recently caused Alberto to get banned from wrestling in a major Mexican city for six months.

While controversy surrounds Del Rio, he has had a legendary career and could make a return. If he does, the Mexican star could re-form the League of Nations alongside Wade Barrett, Rusev, and Sheamus, with Barrett as their manager and mouthpiece instead of an in-ring competitor.

#1. Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler) wrestles in TNA, so a crossover is possible

Dolph Ziggler is another star who had quite the run in WWE. He was part of the company for around two decades, where he took on various gimmicks and names. He went from a member of The Spirit Squad to World Heavyweight Champion.

Unfortunately, he was let go from the company in 2023 and now works for Total Nonstop Action Wrestling as Nic Nemeth. While in the past, this would mean a return was out of the question, WWE and TNA now have an ongoing working relationship that allows for crossovers between the two promotions.

As a result, Ziggler could potentially follow Rusev back to the company, even if not on a full-time basis. He could go back to NXT and feud with Oba Femi or challenge Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Title if Uso wins the gold later this month. Regardless, a comeback is possible.

