WWE reportedly not bringing back former AEW star anytime soon

Triple H appears to have resumed his signing spree after a recent round of WWE releases earlier this year. Former AEW star Rusev is headed back to the Stamford-based promotion. However, his longtime manager and wife, CJ Perry (formerly Lana), won't be coming back despite much speculation.

The Bulgarian Brute has been heavily linked with a return to WWE since being let go by AEW in February 2025. PWInsider recently learned that Rusev was at WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, all day yesterday to ink a new deal with the global juggernaut.

However, his wife, CJ Perry, wasn't present with him, which has some fans wondering if she will be back in the fold. During the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that the former Lana isn't expected to return with Rusev anytime soon.

"Miro signed, yeah, and CJ [Perry] did not sign and was not there. I don't know. I have not heard anything about [her]. Well, I mean, I did. Basically I went asking, I was given the impression that she would not be back, but you know, I mean you never know for sure, but she did not sign and he did," Meltzer said.

The Bulgarian Brute became one of the most entertaining acts under his "Rusev Day" gimmick in his previous run. While there's no word on when he will resurface on camera, many fans have been hoping to see him revert to his popular gimmick upon his return.

Another former AEW star is on his way back to WWE

Rusev isn't the only former AEW wrestler coming back to the sports entertainment juggernaut. Aleister Black appears to be WWE-bound as well.

The company has been dropping mysterious vignettes featuring the number "4" and Roman numerals for 25 to hype up his arrival on the blue brand.

While there's no official confirmation, all signs seem to point to Black returning on the April 25 edition of SmackDown.

