"WWE's next golden child," "Roman Reigns' retirement match" - Fans react to a recent report on 26-year-old star

Roman Reigns is set to put the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line when The Tribal Chief faces LA Knight in Saudi Arabia at Crown Jewel 2023. Recently, fans reacted to a \report regarding the future of the 26-year-old star.

Earlier this year, fans witnessed The Bloodline work outside of their usual scale in Roman Reigns' absence. Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa assisted The Judgment Day and helped them win matches on the red and blue brand. Meanwhile, Paul Heyman went in another direction and appeared on the developmental brand.

The Wiseman was spotted alongside Bron Breakker and he guided the rising star in his corner during a match against Carmelo Hayes. Fans recently reacted to a recent report on Bron Breakker's status with WWE and how the management and Bron are ready for the main roster.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Fans are already excited for Breakker to shift to the main roster and many believe that he will one day replace The Tribal Chief as the company's biggest star. It will be interesting to see when the former NXT Champion appears on either RAW or SmackDown.

Bron Breakker wants to face several stars from WWE's main roster including Roman Reigns

In 2021, Bron Breakker started his career with WWE when he was introduced to the audience at the Performance Center. He was immediately pushed to the top when he won the NXT Championship from Tommaso Ciampa. He later won his second title on Monday Night RAW from Dolph Ziggler after WrestleMania 38.

The second-generation wrestler was undefeated for a while before he dropped the title to Carmelo Hayes at NXT Stand and Deliver 2023. Speaking on WWE Deutschland, Breakker spoke about the superstars he wants to face on the main roster including The Tribal Chief. Check it out:

"Yeah, sure. Roman Reigns. You know, Seth Rollins or Kevin Owens. Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, AJ Styles... I would love to work with everybody." [From 14:00 to 14:32]

Bron Breakker is already preparing for his main roster call-up as he faced several stars including Seth Rollins on the developmental brand. It will be interesting to see what the management does with Breakker once he makes it to Monday Night RAW or Friday Night SmackDown.

