Paige responds to WWE-related criticism from a fan

Paige clapped back at a fan for criticizing her usage of WWE in her handles prior to her pending departure.

The Anti-Diva has been more than active on her social media following the recent Roe v. Wade ruling. For the past couple of days, Paige has been actively voicing her disdain and frustration regarding the decision.

One user then addressed the fact that the former Divas Champion was still using WWE on her social media, despite her recent announcement of leaving the company. It didn't take long for her to respond and reminded them she was still signed until July.

"Until July 7th I am bb."

Check out the tweet here:

Alongside Paige, WWE personalities like Kayla Braxton, Becky Lynch, and more were also busy with their socials after the ruling was announced. Other wrestlers outside the promotion like Britt Baker and the Iiconics also shared their sentiments.

WWE fans expressed their thoughts on Paige's impending departure and activities on social media

Following the tweet made by the still-signed superstar, fans quickly backed her up. Some commented on her eventual departure, while others on her recent activity on Twitter. Check out their reactions here:

Wy-Yu_Mah @da_fuqs_ur_prob @RealPaigeWWE It must really be hilarious dealing with all these virgin wrestling fans come at you all day for literally no reason at all lol @RealPaigeWWE It must really be hilarious dealing with all these virgin wrestling fans come at you all day for literally no reason at all lol

Stephen A @Stevo1982mufc @RealPaigeWWE Don’t give these sort of people time of day by retweeting Paigey girl. These muppets get rude and disrespectful just so you will retweet them. Just block em, don’t give them the attention they obviously crave. You have done good for yourself girl. Be proud @RealPaigeWWE Don’t give these sort of people time of day by retweeting Paigey girl. These muppets get rude and disrespectful just so you will retweet them. Just block em, don’t give them the attention they obviously crave. You have done good for yourself girl. Be proud 💪

Tim Lyon @tlyon2 @RealPaigeWWE They should have you show up on RAW one last time' just to do commentary before you go. @RealPaigeWWE They should have you show up on RAW one last time' just to do commentary before you go.

Allen @AllenJBTX @RealPaigeWWE I loved you in wwe, we were front row at a smackdown and you saw us taking a picture and you stopped and smiled for us. You’re the best @RealPaigeWWE I loved you in wwe, we were front row at a smackdown and you saw us taking a picture and you stopped and smiled for us. You’re the best

jordan mccluskey @MccluskeyJordan @RealPaigeWWE 🥺🥺🥺🥺 don't remind us @RealPaigeWWE I'm going to miss seeing u on WWE TV I really liked u and enjoyed you as the GM of SmackDown, I really enjoyed your reign as Divas Champion @RealPaigeWWE 🥺🥺🥺🥺 don't remind us @RealPaigeWWE I'm going to miss seeing u on WWE TV I really liked u and enjoyed you as the GM of SmackDown, I really enjoyed your reign as Divas Champion

It's still unclear where the Glampire will head after her time with World Wrestling Entertainment is up. Most recently, she shared her excitement about her appearances for Starrcast V and Fightmare IV.

As of the moment, it's still not confirmed if the 29-year-old will compete in the ring again. However, she has expressed in her 'goodbye statement' that she won't be closing out the possibility of an in-ring return despite sustaining a neck injury a few years prior. The injury led to her being put on hiatus before she announced her retirement from the competition.

Although the former general manager hasn't been active for a while, she is still young and surely has the fans and dedication to continue on if she wishes to do so.

We got the AEW Women's World Champion to run down the Forbidden Door Card with us here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far