Paul Heyman discusses WWE Extreme Rules being held in Philadelphia

In the world of professional wrestling, Philadelphia is the home of "Extreme". Certainly, no one knows that better than future WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman.

Long before he was the mouthpiece for world champions like Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, he was the owner of Extreme Championship Wrestling. With ECW being based in Philly, it's no wonder that the legend had some opinions about the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules event. It will emanate from the City of Brotherly Love on Saturday, October 8th.

Heyman recently spoke with The Philadelphia Inquirer and discussed the upcoming event. He stated that there's just something special about returning to the city.

"It’s not about any particular arena,” Heyman commented. “I’m equally at home in the Wells Fargo Center, as I would have been at The Spectrum, as I was at WCW in the Civic Center, and at ECW at a dilapidated bingo hall on the wrong side of the train tracks at Swanson and Ritner. It’s not about the four walls that host you, it’s about the audience that’s in there." (Credit: Philidelphia Inquirer)

This year's show will be the first time Extreme Rules has been held in Philadelphia since 2019.

Before his time in WWE, Heyman ruled over wrestling in Philadelphia

The environment produced by Philly crowds is different from other cities, as the city is known for being a tough sports town. Fans of the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles once pelted a guy dressed as Santa Claus with snowballs.

Heyman said in the same interview that it's the type of culture that forces you to take it to the next level as a performer, as the audience is brutally honesty.

"There’s no BS from a Philadelphia crowd," Heyman continued. "If they like you, they will reward you and bestow on you an affirmation that is quite — no pun intended — extreme, and if they don’t like you and don’t like what you’re presenting, their negative reaction is quite — no pun intended — extreme. You’re going to know where you stand when you perform in Philly.” (Credit: Philidelphia Inquirer)

Heyman operated ECW in the city until shutting down in 2001. WWE would eventually buy the promotion's content, intellectual properties and trademarks. They are still releasing content and merchandise with the ECW logo on it today.

Despite trying to unsuccessfully resurrect the brand just a few years later, Extreme Championship Wrestling was - for all intents and purposes - finished. However, shows like Extreme Rules keep its legacy alive.

