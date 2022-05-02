How Paul Heyman went from a small-time manager to a future WWE Hall of Famer

For WWE's number one mouthpiece, times are good right now.

With the WWE Universal Champion and Smackdown tag team titleholders under his wing, Paul Heyman is the advisor to the stars. His work with The Bloodline has been the highlight of WWE programming for several months now, and the portly second has taken center stage at times in their storylines.

You can call Heyman whatever you want: special council, advocate or agent. The bottom line is, he's a manager in every traditional sense of the term. He fills the role of being the guy on the outside of the ring who influences what happens inside it.

Heyman's amazing communication skills are second to none, and that's been a really big boost for the likes of Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. Not only have they benefitted from Heyman acting as their voice, they have also been able to learn quite a bit just by watching him.

You can see the improvement in both performers' delivery and diction. These are all traits they surely picked up from being around their mentor on the mic.

Paul Heyman is enjoying success now, but it was a long road to WWE

The New York native began his career on the east coast as both a manager and color commentator for promotions like the NWF (National Wrestling Federation). He became known as 'Paul E. Dangerously', due to his slight resemblance to actor Michael Keaton, who starred in the 1984 film 'Johnny Dangerously'.

Heyman would find red hot success in the Memphis territory, managing Tommy Rich and Austin Idol in an all-out war with fan favorite Jerry Lawler. He would then forge a path in Verne Gagne's AWA, where he managed the Original Midnight Express (Randy Rose & Dennis Condrey).

Paul E. Dangerously was pretty much solidified as a star when he and his men attacked Jim Cornette's Midnight Express (Beautiful Bobby Eaton and Sweet Stan Lane) in the NWA. This set off a feud between the two teams - and especially their respective managers - that is still talked about to this day.

Heyman would later form The Dangerous Alliance in WCW, one of the most underrated factions of all-time. At different points throughout the Alliance Era, Heyman managed names like Rick Rude, Steve Austin, Arn Anderson, Larry Zbyszko, Bobby Eaton and Medusa.

After departing WCW, he became involved with the crown jewel of his accomplishments as the mind behind Extreme Championship Wrestling.

To say that ECW had an influence on the industry would be a dramatic understatement. The promotion's hardcore style and adult themes soon permeated the rest of pro wrestling and sports entertainment.

Heyman was the man pulling the strings on it all, acting as part-promoter, part-character, and full-time cult leader. His passion fueled The Little Company That Could into the mainstream wrestling conscience. Most of that was done through the inventive mind of ECW's spiritual leader.

Today, Heyman can list himself as a manager of champions in WWE. His relationship with Lesnar, both in and out of the arena, has been well-documented. His work with Roman Reigns has elevated The Tribal Chief to heights none could have expected. All the while, Heyman's impressive resume continues to grow.

Paul Heyman began his career in the mid-80's, managing in small buildings and high school gyms. Through his incredible intelligence and sheer determination, he has forged one of the greatest and most unique careers of all time.

Once it's all said and done, Paul Heyman will stand behind the podium and take his rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame.

At that point? It won't just be deserved... It will be UNDISPUTED.

Where do you think Paul Heyman ranks in terms of the greatest managers in WWE history? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

