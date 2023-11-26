WWE's popular Chicago employee has a unique question after CM Punk's return

WWE correspondent Cathy Kelley recently commented on CM Punk's return to the company.

WWE created history this week at Survivor Series as they managed to bring back The Best in the World after almost a decade away from the company. Given his controversial remarks about Vince & Co., many fans assumed that he would never show up on WWE TV. However, the two parties put their differences aside and created an incredible moment to close out the show.

Cathy Kelley is a prominent face on SmackDown, where she serves as the correspondent and backstage interviewer. The popular figure took to social media to share her thoughts on Punk's return.

Cathy pointed out that she was no longer the sole Chicago employee who left and then rejoined WWE. She even joked that she wasn't the coolest Chicago employee to leave and return after Punk's comeback.

"Does this mean I’m no longer the coolest WWE employee from Chicago who left and then came back."

Expand Tweet

Triple H is excited for CM Punk's future in WWE

During the post-show press conference, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H addressed CM Punk's return. He claimed that both parties had moved on from their bitter past from ten years ago and were looking for a new start.

Hunter also mentioned that he was excited to see what lies ahead for Punk in WWE.

"What's next for CM Punk? I'm interested to see that myself. I know whatever it is, it'll be talked about. It'll be exciting. It'll be a thrill ride for the WWE Universe no matter what it is. I'm thrilled, we're all thrilled to have him back here and to have him back, you know, cliche to say, but have him back home in WWE. It's where he belongs," Triple H said.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if the Voice of the Voiceless shows up on RAW and SmackDown this week.

What are your thoughts on CM Punk's return? Let us know in the comments section below.

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here