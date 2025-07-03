WWE's possibly huge future plans for Corey Graves revealed following main roster return (Exclusive)

Corey Graves has had a new lease of life in commentary ever since the Worlds Collide event last month. There are potentially big plans for his near future on the WWE main roster.

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC reported that there is a backstage push to have Corey Graves return to full-time commentary.

It seems like he has made the most of Pat McAfee's absence, and while it isn't confirmed, this could potentially mean a full-time return to the main roster commentary booth, presumably on WWE RAW.

Corey Graves had a very interesting road to get back to the WWE main roster.

It's been a long, winding road for Corey Graves to return to the main roster, and even then, things don't seem certain. However, it's worth briefly reflecting on the journey he had back to RAW.

When RAW on Netflix premiered on January 6th, the red brand commentary was comprised of the duo of Michael Cole and Pat McAfee. Meanwhile, on SmackDown, Wade Barrett and Joe Tessitore had done enough to prove they had enough chemistry to continue as a duo.

As a direct result of this, Corey Graves was sent to NXT, and he was not happy about it. He put out a couple of (now deleted) tweets, not being very subtle about his frustrations with WWE. His tweet essentially asked people to imagine his position, where he spent years chasing his dream, only to be told that he couldn't do it anymore (referencing his retirement in 2014). He then asked fans to picture going after the "dream adjacent" and being pretty good at it, and then, when he was meant to reap the fruits of his labor, he was told that he wasn't famous enough.

Over the last few months, Pat McAfee's commentary has been under scrutiny from a loud section of WWE fans online. McAfee recently revealed that he took a break after getting burned out from his packed schedule, which involves his ESPN College Day Game Show, his own company with employees, his family, as well as his WWE gig.

This directly led to Corey Graves' return to the commentary booth, and McAfee posted some screenshots on social media, with some of the comments pointing out how the fans preferred Graves to McAfee. However, to his credit, McAfee took these comments in his stride.

The future of the commentary position on RAW is going to be very interesting to see. Perhaps it opens up the door to feature McAfee in a more sporadic role rather than his weekly TV gig.

