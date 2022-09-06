Rhea Ripley welcomes WWE Superstar to The Judgment Day

WWE RAW Superstar Rhea Ripley welcomed Dominik Mysterio to Judgment Day.

At Clash at the Castle, Edge teamed up with Rey Mysterio (with Dominik) to take on Damian Priest and Finn Balor (with Rhea). Although the veterans won the match, Judgment Day still got the last laugh as Dominik betrayed his father and the Hall of Famer.

The RAW episode following the premium live event saw Dominik sporting a new darker look to match his new group. To commemorate the new member, Ripley posted a photo of them together and one with Rey Mysterio.

"Welcome @DomMysterio35! ⚖️"

Following their recent RAW altercation, younger Mysterio is scheduled to face Edge on next week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

WWE Superstar says Dominik Mysterio joined The Judgment Day for Rhea Ripley

The Mysterios received help from Edge in their attempts to destroy the group after he made a surprise return at SummerSlam. Since then, Dominik has showcased that he isn't a big fan of Edge joining them.

According to former United States Champion Shelton Benjamin, Dom joined the stable just so he could hang out with the female superstar. He also added that the RAW Superstar should look out, since it was a trap.

"Now he can go hang out with @Rhea Ripley_WWE can you blame him" Benjamin tweeted.

The recent episode of RAW showcased how former enemies can work as a team. During a segment, The Eradicator told Rey Mysterio that Dominik wasn't his little boy anymore and she turned him into a man. To further prove his loyalty, the former tag team champion handed Balor a chair which was used to attack Edge.

It remains to be seen what else the younger Mysterio will do after being added to The Judgment Day.

Who do you think will win between Edge and Dominik Mysterio on next week's episode? Comment down your thoughts below!

