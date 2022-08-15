Ronda Rousey reacts after jokingly snatching a fan's phone during a WWE live event

WWE SmackDown Superstar Ronda Rousey left a cunning reply after she jokingly snatched a fan's phone during a live event.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet returned to WWE TV after she was fined and suspended following her SummerSlam match against Liv Morgan. The previous episode of SmackDown saw her crash Morgan and Shayna Baszler's contract signing for Clash at the Castle. However, it seems like her villainous antics don't stop there.

During a WWE event in Atlantic City, a video was shared by a fan where Ronda was posing with them after her match. She then snatched a phone from the owner and took a photo with a different fan before returning it.

The SmackDown Superstar responded with laughter followed by three evil emojis. Check out the hilarious exchange here:

"Mwahahahhaaha 😈😈😈 " Ronda Rousey tweeted

WWE fans enjoy Ronda Rousey's heel antics

Despite the former SmackDown Women's Champion displaying a 'bad' side to her character, it looks like this just made fans like her more.

Multiple Twitter users praised Rousey for her heel work. Some called her a menace while some referred to her as the "GOAT of Heels:"

MattGaetzVenmoAccount @Mariners4WS @RondaRousey That was funny I will give you that. Nice heel @RondaRousey That was funny I will give you that. Nice heel

Some fans wanted the photo to be posted. One fan even imagined what it must have felt like to have a photo of Rousey and another person on their phone:

FJM™️ ➐ @The_FJM @RondaRousey Imagine having a pic on your phone of Ronda and another fan @RondaRousey Imagine having a pic on your phone of Ronda and another fan 😬

Ronda made headlines after one of her recent posts on social media. After returning to SmackDown, she posted photos from the segment with one of them of her dumping money from the bag. Her caption reads about how the company should use the money to bring people back from 'budget cuts.'

For now, it looks like fans are enjoying Rousey as a heel as much as the superstar seems to enjoy playing the role herself.

What do you think about Rousey's recent actions? Sound off in the comments below!

