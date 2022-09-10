Watch: Ronda Rousey breaks kayfabe in the middle of a match on WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey recently took a piece of advice from the audience in the middle of her match on Friday's SmackDown.

The latest episode of the blue brand featured a Fatal Five-Way Elimination Match to determine the number one contender for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship. Rousey eventually outclassed Lacey Evans, Sonya Deville, Xia Li, and Natalya to secure a shot at the coveted title.

DJ Valentino Khan posted a video of the match on TikTok while Sonya Deville and The Rowdy One were wrestling outside. Khan, who was at ringside, advised Rousey to attack Deville. In response, the former SmackDown Women's Champion hilariously said she was 'waiting for the right time.'

You can watch the interaction below:

The first person eliminated during the match was Natalya, followed by Lacey Evans and Xia Li simultaneously. Despite a valiant effort, the former WWE official was unsuccessful in defeating The Baddest Woman on the Planet.

WWE Superstar insults Ronda Rousey following her win

After failing to defeat Liv Morgan in their controversial match at SummerSlam, Rousey will once again lock horns with the SmackDown Women's Champion at Extreme Rules 2022.

Following Friday's show, Morgan was interviewed backstage, where she expressed her excitement for the upcoming title match. The champion also took a shot at her opponent's UFC career by saying Rousey usually gives up after losing two fights.

"I was impressed and I actually love this for me because I think we are all so used to seeing Ronda Rousey quit after she loses twice. So I think we are all in for a treat and I'm looking forward to beating her flat on the mat [one, two three]. And if anyone doubts me at this point, watch me."

After an impressive outing on last night's show, Rousey will likely aim to recapture the SmackDown Women's Championship from The Miracle Kid. It will be interesting to see if she succeeds in her quest to walk away with the gold on October 8.

Do you think Ronda Rousey will successfully defeat Liv Morgan this time around? Share your thoughts below.

