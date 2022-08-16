Current WWE Superstar claims she doesn't miss Sasha Banks, fans say she's lying

WWE RAW Superstar Bayley took to Twitter to declare that she doesn't miss Sasha Banks.

In 2018, Bayley joined Sasha Banks to form the Boss 'N' Hug Connection. They later became the inaugural Women's Tag Team Champions. Although Banks has moved on with Naomi, it seems like The Role Model is trying to make it clear that so has she.

A fan tweeted a photo of Sasha and Naomi during the premiere of She-Hulk and then tagged Bayley, saying that the superstar was replaced. It didn't take long for The Role Model to reply that she didn't miss her former tag team partner.

"I don’t miss her"

Check out the tweet here:

Banks and Naomi walked out of the company in May after it was reported they encountered creative differences. However, recent reports have suggested that the duo have mended their relationship since Vince McMahon's retirement and might return soon.

WWE fans said Bayley is lying

Despite the RAW Superstar's claims, it looks like she's not fooling the fans. Especially since The Role Model and The Boss have kept in touch despite the latter's walkout.

Fans quickly argued with Bayley and called her a liar. Some even added that it was impossible for her to miss Banks since they've been hanging out a lot:

Furthermore, fans also noted how she replied to Banks a few weeks ago about being in-line for her event:

At the moment, Banks is not the only superstar Bayley has chosen to pick on. She recently had a heated exchange with Trish Stratus after the Hall of Famer announced her return to the upcoming WWE live event in Ontario, Canada.

Despite her social media antics, Bayley still continuously supports her current stablemates on RAW, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky, who are competing at the Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament.

What do you think about Bayley's response? Share your thoughts in the comment section below!

