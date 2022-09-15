Sasha Banks credits 17-time champion during WWE absence

WWE veteran The Rock was praised by Sasha Banks for all the hard work he inserted to become an actor.

Despite being inactive inside the ring ever since their WWE walkout, Banks and Naomi have continuously made appearances in the mainstream media. They recently walked the runways at New York Fashion Week and also attended the She-Hulk premiere.

In an interview with Ahch-To Radio, The Boss shared that her journey so far has made her look up to The Rock. She cited that since he was only wrestling for a while, it was impressive to see where he is now.

"He's the number one actor in the whole friggin' world. He came from wrestling. He's only been in wrestling for a short amount of time but his impact alone just tells you how hard of a work he put in. So when I look at people like him I'm just like 'alright it's time to one-it-up and do it for the women.' I'm trying to do this for the women going forward that we can be in the same light, in the same talks as all of them." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Sasha Banks opens up on future projects outside WWE

Ever since their WWE walkout, Sasha and Naomi have become more exposed to other events. From the looks of it, Banks seems to have plans to continue exploring different fields.

In the same interview, Sasha revealed that she is creating a lot at the moment and is interested in entering the music industry.

"There is so much that I'm creating right now. It's all under an umbrella. I'm an actor, writer, producer, and extraordinaire entertainer. All within those realms, I'm doing something. You just have to stay tuned. You have a microphone, that's something big I want to do. Not podcasting, but music."

However, it remains to be seen if a future with WWE is something Sasha Banks and Naomi are still interested in. For now, it looks like fans will still see the two stars in different projects.

