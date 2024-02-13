WWE's social media influence was the real reason behind Brock Lesnar's exit, says 4-time champion

Brock Lesnar's WWE career came to a screeching halt when he was surrounded by allegations. Recently, a former champion gave his thoughts on why the company decided to end ties with The Beast Incarnate heading into WrestleMania 40.

Earlier this year, Brock Lesnar was reportedly scheduled to return and face Dominik Mysterio and Gunther at Elimination Chamber 2024 and WrestleMania 40, respectively. However, the recent allegations made WWE scrap the plans and seemingly ended ties with The Beast Incarnate.

Speaking on Keepin it 100, former WCW Cruiserweight, Television, and Tag Team Champion Disco Inferno said that TKO didn't want to take any chances with these allegations as WWE has a massive social media imprint, which led to the drastic move by the company.

"The WWE's social media imprint is massive. So what you have to do in situations like this is because, you know, this massive audience, to prevent the mob from coming after you, out of this pool of social media followers you have, you just have to remove them out of the picture, and get them to just you know, Vince [McMahon] you're gone, Brock Lesnar, you're gone, all right? It's not our problem anymore."

He also added that the former talent agency company handled the situation well.

"They're gone and you guys want to complain about but they're not here right now. They've been navigating this well because nobody's looking at TKO and going like you people are horrific and terrible. They're navigating the situation because they were a talent agency." [2:00 - 3:08]

Brock Lesnar was recently removed from WWE's signature intro

Brock Lesnar has been an integral part of the company over the past two decades across his two runs with the promotion. However, The Beast Incarnate was surrounded by controversy after his name was indirectly involved in a recent lawsuit.

TKO made a quick yet effective decision to cut ties with names in the ongoing lawsuit, including Brock Lesnar. Moreover, he was removed from the upcoming 2K24 game, and most of his merchandise went on a heavily discounted rate.

On the recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, The Beast Incarnate was replaced by LA Knight in WWE's iconic intro. It will be interesting to see if the former Universal Champion ever returns to the promotion.

What are your thoughts on Brock Lesnar? Sound off in the comments section below.

