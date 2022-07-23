Paige compares WWE’s treatment of Brock Lesnar to suspended stars

Former WWE Superstar Paige compared the company's reaction to Brock Lesnar's reported walkout to the one made by Naomi and Sasha Banks.

The brand's management and commentary team were caught in hot waters when it was announced that The Boss and Glow duo were "unprofessional" after they walked out of RAW.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, the same thing happened. After the announcement of Vince McMahon's retirement from the company, it was reported that Brock Lesnar walked out of the building.

The former Divas Champion noted the news and on her social media, Paige quoted a tweet talking about the events and demanded Michael Cole say the same thing when Banks and Naomi walked-out.

"Is (If) this is true, Michael Cole better bring that up on commentary saying he let the WWE Universe down."

SARAYA @RealPaigeWWE Bryan Alvarez @bryanalvarez From several sources, Brock Lesnar has left Smackdown. From several sources, Brock Lesnar has left Smackdown. Is this is true, Michael Cole better bring that up on commentary saying he let the WWE Universe down. twitter.com/bryanalvarez/s… Is this is true, Michael Cole better bring that up on commentary saying he let the WWE Universe down. twitter.com/bryanalvarez/s…

The Anti-Diva departed the company on July 7 this year. Meanwhile, Stephanie McMahon kicked off the latest episode of Friday's show to address her father's retirement. She is now named the co-CEO of the company alongside Nick Khan.

Brock Lesnar made an appearance on WWE SmackDown

Fans were left shocked when Brock Lesnar showed up at the end of SmackDown.

He did so after the main event, which featured a tag team match pitting Theory and The Usos against The Street Profits and Madcap Moss. After the match concluded, with The Street Profits and Moss taking the win, Theory attacked Madcap using his briefcase.

That's when The Beast Incarnate showed up and made his way to the ring. He hit an F-5 to Theory right on top of his Money in the Bank briefcase.

For now, it's a wonder what step will Theory take following the vicious attack.

