"Our job is to make them go crazy"-Triple H compares wrestling in WWE to fighting a world-famous boxer

Triple H spoke about the difference between fighting Floyd Mayweather and wrestling inside a WWE ring. He said that in boxing, the focus is on the opponent while in wrestling, it is on the reaction from the fans.

In recent years, certain social media influencers have decided to try their hands out in combat sports, more specifically, boxing. One of the most notable fights that came to fruition was between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather in 2021.

In a recent episode of IMPAULSIVE, Logan Paul and Triple H mentioned the former's boxing match and the difference between the fans of each sport. The current Head of Creative added another difference.

"You box a dude like Floyd (Mayweather), you have one focus, right?... An athletic event is different, you have one focus it's the person in front of you. You're not so worried about fans, you're not so worried about the reactions. Like I'm trying not to get tagged and get knocked out and embarrass myself in front of the world or whatever it is, your focus is clean. Our job is to make them go crazy, your focus is on their reaction." (25:19-25:46)

The exhibition boxing match between the undefeated boxer and the social media star took place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. After a long eight rounds, the match ended with no official winner.

Triple H said WWE talent prioritize character and story over move sets

While on the same podcast, Paul spoke about what he felt leading up to his SummerSlam bout against The Miz. He said that during the entire trip, he was quite to reserve his energy. Logan wanted to put on a good show and didn't want to rely on his physical abilities.

The King of Kings agreed with his statement and said that it's not all about the movesets, but the characters and the story-telling.

"Even our talents that have been doing this a long time, it's not the moves, right? It's like watching a movie, how many movies have you seen with crazy budgets and CGI that visually you go like 'holy s**t that's amazing.' And no one cares. The movie bombs, there's no story, no one really fully cares, right? Because it's not about the moves what we do, it's about what you do in between, it's the characters and the story." (26:19-26:55)

As a veteran, The Game has surely understood the sport from the perspective of the fans and as an athlete. It will be interesting to see how WWE progresses now as he has a major role in the company.

