Former WWE General Manager comments if Vince McMahon really retired (Exclusive)

Former WWE SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long comments on Vince McMahon's retirement and believes that he is never really done.

Vince McMahon made headlines last July when it was reported that he had misconduct allegations against his former employee. Not long after, the former Chairman officially announced his retirement from WWE at the age of 77.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview, Teddy Long said that he believes Vince McMahon is never fully retired and fully done.

"Vince is never done, and Vince is never retired, so that's all I'm going to say about that." (3:03-3:07)

Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan are now the new co-CEO of the company and Paul Levesque (aka Triple H) took over as the new Head of Creative of the company.

Teddy Long shares what Vince McMahon did to him while in WWE

Teddy Long has made a name for himself in WWE despite not being an in-ring competitor. His career, which started in 1998 as a referee, blossomed later on to become the notable General Manager of SmackDown. In 2017, he became a Hall of Famer.

In the same interview, Teddy revealed that he was thankful for Vince and the opportunity his former boss gave him. He also added how McMahon was the one who let him display his talents.

"He was able to make Teddy Long be who Teddy Long is today. Cause I did the work, don't get me wrong, I give myself the credit too, but Vince McMahon gave me the opportunity to display my talent. Some people said I didn't have no talent, he let them knew that I did have talent so thank God for everything, and also thank Vince McMahon for me being where I am today. Thank you Vince." (3:10-3:31)

Although Vince has retired from his position, it's hard to deny the influence and accomplishments he has made to the wrestling industry.

