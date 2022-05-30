WWE Superstar Xia Brookside sends a warning to fans following a live incident 

WWE Superstar, Xia Brookside, issued a statement following the inappropriate behavior of a fan.

Despite the numerous security and barricades separating the fans from the performers, some, unfortunately, managed to get away from their watchful eyes. A member of the audience managed to slip away, causing a disturbing event for the wrestler.

On her Twitter account, Brookside shared that she was touched without consent while making her entrance. The NXT UK Superstar then stated that at the end of the day, we are still people and need to be respectful of one another.

"Last night this happened to me, so here’s your friendly reminder… It is NOT okay to slap a wrestlers arse during their entrance. Or even lay your hands on them without permission. We are still people. Be respectful."

Check out the tweet here:

Xia Brookside ☆ @XiaBrooksideWWE Last night this happened to me, so here’s your friendly reminder…



It is NOT okay to slap a wrestlers arse during their entrance.



Or even lay your hands on them without permission.



We are still people. Be respectful. Last night this happened to me, so here’s your friendly reminder… It is NOT okay to slap a wrestlers arse during their entrance. Or even lay your hands on them without permission.We are still people. Be respectful.

Brookside first made her appearance in the company through the Mae Young Classic Tournament in 2018, and was eliminated in the first round after she was defeated by Shirai. At the moment, she is currently part of the NXT UK roster.

WWE Superstars and their unfortunate experiences with fans

It wasn't long ago that WWE Superstars had to deal with their fan problems online. Just last month, Alexa Bliss had to issue a warning to a person on her Instagram account. The person went to Bliss' comments section of her Instagram account and posted a series of disturbing and threatening words directed at the RAW superstar and her family.

The nightmare doesn't end there. Last month, Liv Morgan had to issue a statement on her social media, saying that someone used her identity to catfish someone. The victim ended up losing their house and everything else they owned after thinking they were helping Morgan.

LIV Morgan @YaOnlyLivvOnce A man sold his home and lost everything thinking he was helping “me”. This has me so sick. Please know I would never reach out to ask any of you for a single penny. I’m so sad. Please stop A man sold his home and lost everything thinking he was helping “me”. This has me so sick. Please know I would never reach out to ask any of you for a single penny. I’m so sad. Please stop

Recent news has shown that fans sometimes blur the lines between a wrestler's in-ring persona and the one outside of it. It's evident that these judgments cloud their thinking to the point where a performer's personal and private life is affected.

What will happen to WWE without Roman Reigns? Hear it from a living legend himself.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali