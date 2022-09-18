WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results: Bray Wyatt's return seemingly teased, Former NXT star pins Seth Rollins, Ronda Rousey tags with ex-MMA stablemate (Bakersfield, 09/17)

The WWE roster stopped over in Bakersfield, California for this week's edition of Saturday Night's Main Event. The event emanated from the Mechanics Bank Arena and featured top stars from RAW and SmackDown in action.

Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss kicked off the proceedings with a 6-woman tag team match against Damage Control. While the babyface trio were unable to get the better of Bayley and Co. at Clash at the Castle, they managed to secure victory this time.

Next up, Kevin Owens took on Theory in a rematch from RAW. The two former NXT stars have been at odds over the last few weeks and got a chance to settle their differences inside the squared circle.

Ronda Rousey teamed up with her former stablemate Shayna Baszler to defeat Xia Li and Shotzi. The heel duo were part of The Four Horsewoman stable of MMA before joining WWE. Drew McIntyre also teamed up with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to defeat The Imperium.

Maria Ochoa @ositobear85 I was not expecting to see Ronda and Shayna teaming up on this show but it was cool #WWEBakersfield I was not expecting to see Ronda and Shayna teaming up on this show but it was cool #WWEBakersfield https://t.co/Q0pK8adjwM

Elsewhere on the show, Ricochet defeated Madcap Moss while Liv Morgan defeated Natalya to retain her SmackDown Women's Championship. Bobby Lashley defeated Tommaso Ciampa in the second title match of the night.

WWE also seemingly dropped a massive hint towards Bray Wyatt's comeback. The lights were cut out for a brief moment between the matches followed by the iconic psychedelic rock song, Jefferson's Airplane White Rabbit. This reminded fans of Bray Wyatt's entrance and many took it as the company teasing the Eater of Worlds' return.

kelsey @itsmekelsey_x They played White Rabbit again at the live event tonight. 🤔 #WWEBakersfield They played White Rabbit again at the live event tonight. 🤔 #WWEBakersfield https://t.co/NR7fkphFTI

The song was also played during a commercial on SmackDown this Friday. However, it could also be a tease for the return of Karrion Kross' old "The White Rabbit" moniker from his Lucha Underground days.

In the main event for the night, Matt Riddle continued his feud with Seth Rollins, taking on the Visionary in a Street Fight. The Original Bro picked up the victory.

Complete WWE Saturday Night's Main Event results:

Here are the complete live event results, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

Bianca Belair, Asuka And Alexa Bliss defeated Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO Sky

Kevin Owens defeated Theory

Drew McIntyre and The New Day defeated Imperium (Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci)

Ricochet defeated Madcap Moss

WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Liv Morgan defeated Natalya

Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler defeated Xia Li & Shotzi

WWE United States Title Match- Bobby Lashley defeated Tommaso Ciampa

Matt Riddle defeated Seth Rollins in a Street Fight

