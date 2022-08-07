WWE Saturday Night's Main Event results: Former champion ambushes Seth Rollins; top female star suffers an injury (Charleston, SC, 08/06)

WWE held its Saturday Night's Main Event live event on August 8 in Charleston, South Carolina. The event emanated from the North Charleston Coliseum and featured top stars from RAW and SmackDown in action.

Liv Morgan kicked off the night as she defended her SmackDown Women's Championship against Natalya in a singles match. The former Riott Squad member has been on the run of her life, defeating Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam in her first televised title defense.

Liv will face Shayna Baszler at the company's upcoming premium live event, Clash at the Castle. She defeated Natalya at the live event, ahead of the big clash in the United Kingdom.

Next up, Bobby Lashley retained his United States title in a triple threat match against Dolph Ziggler and Ciampa. The All Mighty will also face Ciampa in a singles match on RAW after the latter won the #1 contender match on the red brand this week.

The Blackheart cut a fiery promo on Lashley ahead of their upcoming one-on-one match:

Bianca Belair also retained her coveted title against Asuka and Carmella in a triple threat match. However, Carmella suffered an unfortunate injury during the bout, which prompted the referee to throw up the 'X' sign.

Elsewhere on the show, Gunther defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to keep his winning run going. Finn Balor also defeated Dominik in a singles match.

While Seth Rollins wasn't in action in Charleston, The Visionary came out to cut an in-ring promo. During the promo, Seth was ambushed by Riddle. Rollins then turned the table on the Original Bro as he grabbed a chair. However, the Street Profits made the save for Riddle.

The Uso’s retained their titles over The Street Profits after Sheamus distracted the former NXT Tag Team champions. Furthermore, Drew McIntyre came out to even the odds, setting up a six-man Street Fight. The bout was won by the babyfaces.

Complete WWE Saturday Night's Main Event results from Charleston, SC:

SmackDown Women’s Championship : Liv Morgan def. Natalya

: Liv Morgan def. Natalya WWE United States Championship : Bobby Lashley def. Dolph Ziggler and Ciampa

: Bobby Lashley def. Dolph Ziggler and Ciampa Finn Balor def. Dominik Mysterio

Raw Women’s Title : Bianca Belair def. Asuka and Carmella

: Bianca Belair def. Asuka and Carmella Intercontinental Title : Gunther def. Shinsuke Nakamura

: Gunther def. Shinsuke Nakamura WWE Undisputed Tag Team Titles Match - The Uso’s (c) retain over The Street Profits

- The Uso’s (c) retain over The Street Profits Six-man tag Street Fight: Drew McIntyre and The Street Profits def. The Uso’s and Sheamus

