WWE scraps tag team reunion due to injury - Reports

A reunion of a popular tag team in WWE was reportedly scrapped due to an untimely injury earlier this year.

Cora Jade suffered a significant injury during a match against NXT Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria. Jade suffered a torn ACL in the clash and will be out of action for the foreseeable future. She had previously been off of television for several months following her loss to Dana Brooke in a Kendo stick match on the July 25, 2023 edition of NXT.

Brooke is now known as Ash by Elegance in TNA Wrestling. The absent star used to be in a tag team with Roxanne Perez, who will be competing for the NXT Women's Championship this Saturday at Stand & Deliver.

According to a report from Corey Brennan of Fightful Select, WWE had plans to reunite Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez in NXT. However, Jade's ACL tear in January prevented the reunion from taking place.

Roxanne Perez reveals she wants to headline WWE WrestleMania with Cora Jade

Former NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez recently shared that she would love to compete against Cora Jade at a future WrestleMania. Cora Jade betrayed Roxanne Perez after the duo became NXT Tag Team Champions, but it appears that is water under the bridge.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Perez shared that she plans on competing against Jade for many years to come. She predicted that the two stars would headline a WWE WrestleMania against each other sometime down the line.

"I would love to wrestle Cora Jade for years and years. One day, I truly feel we are going to be headlining WrestleMania. So, yeah, we are the future, and this is why everybody should be watching NXT because we are the stars of tomorrow," said Roxanne Perez. [19:55 - 20:11]

Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade are both in their early twenties and haven't even begun to reach their potential as WWE Superstars. They have both proven that they belong in NXT and have the chance to become true stars on the main roster in the future.

