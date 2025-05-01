WWE doesn't see 7-time champion as the top guy, says Konnan; suggests a drastic move

WWE evolved leaps and bounds under Triple H's creative regime, and many new faces got a chance under the spotlight. Meanwhile, Konnan stated that the company doesn't see Sami Zayn as the top guy and suggested a potential heel turn down the line.

Several superstars received their breaks under Triple H's creative regime, and The Game did push a few names to the top of the card when he took over. One notable name is Sami Zayn, who has been reestablished as a singles star on WWE's main roster following his run as the Undisputed Tag Team and Intercontinental Champion.

Speaking on K100 with Konnan and Disco Inferno, the veterans discussed Jey Uso's booking after WrestleMania 41. During this, Konnan stated that the management doesn't see the four-time Intercontinental, one-time RAW Tag Team, one-time SmackDown Tag Team, and former NXT Champion as the top guy on the brand. Moreover, he suggested a heel turn if he feuds with Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship.

"Sami Zayn is over. I don't think that they see him as the top guy, and there is a difference, and I like Sami; how can you not? I think they figure to do a slow burn with this guy, and they have a history and all that. He finally turns on him, and that's something interesting," Konnan said. (From 10:53 to 11:19)

Sami Zayn vows to win a World Championship in WWE

In 2015, Sami Zayn first appeared on WWE's main roster under Vince McMahon's regime. However, he got injured during the entrance of his first match against John Cena and only became a regular on both brands in 2016.

On the recent edition of WWE RAW, Seth Rollins tried to give Sami Zayn the option to leave the brand and move to WWE SmackDown. Unfortunately, Zayn rejected it and paid the price as Rollins and Bron Breakker made an example out of him to close the show.

Later, the 40-year-old star tweeted on X (formerly Twitter) after the attack. The Honorary Uce vowed to win a World Championship in the promotion, and won't leave the red brand after Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker's attack.

"Yes, there is a target on my back. Just know this - you can throw everything you’ve got at me, I AM NOT GOING ANYWHERE. I will become a world champion," Zayn stated on X.

It'll be interesting to see what's next for Zayn on the brand.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit K100 with Konnan and Disco Inferno and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

