WWE seemingly corrects massive CM Punk mistake; make huge change ahead of SummerSlam

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Jul 28, 2025 06:37 GMT
CM Punk is a former World Heavyweight Champion [Image credits: Punk's and WWE's Instagram handles]

WWE Superstar CM Punk is all set to face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam 2025, scheduled for August 2 and 3. The company has seemingly corrected a massive mistake related to The Best in the World going into The Biggest Party of the Summer.

On the July 14, 2025 edition of Monday Night RAW, CM Punk wrestled in a Gauntlet Match against Bron Breakker, Penta, Jey Uso, and LA Knight to determine the number one contender for Gunther's World Heavyweight Championship. Breakker started the bout strong and eliminated almost everyone before falling short to The Second City Saint. Punk emerged victorious and is set to compete for the world title at SummerSlam.

Ahead of the event, WWE was initially teasing Roman Reigns and Jey Uso's Tag Team Match against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed as the main event of Night One. This received major backlash from fans on social media, as they wanted CM Punk vs. Gunther to be the main event of the first night.

Now, it appears that the Stamford-based promotion has changed its decision, as it is now advertising Punk's match on the cover of SummerSlam Night One on Peacock.

Check out the advertisement in the post below:

Former WWE writer believes CM Punk will be over with fans despite losing to Gunther

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo said that he believed CM Punk did not need to win the world title against Gunther at WWE SummerSlam 2025, as he would always stay over with fans.

Russo added that he wanted the Triple H-led creative team to move past the veterans in the company and give more opportunities to the younger talent.

"I don't think a belt on CM Punk does anything. Again, man, they're marks for Punk. They're gonna sing along with Punk whether he has a belt or not. They've got to start elevating other people in this company. Everybody is in the 42-43-year-old-plus club, and we got to start handing this thing over, man," he said.
Check out the video below:

It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for CM Punk vs. Gunther at SummerSlam 2025.

Edited by Aashrit Satija
