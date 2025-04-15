WWE sends 6-word message to Roman Reigns after he turns on Paul Heyman

Roman Reigns will not have his Wise Man by his side for the first time in many years at WWE WrestleMania this year. The two men are on the brink of breaking up, especially after what the OTC did to Paul Heyman on RAW this week.

Roman Reigns will face Seth Rollins and CM Punk in a Triple Threat Match in the main event of WrestleMania 41 Night One.

This will mark The Second City Saint's first WrestleMania main event, and he will have his best friend and former manager, Paul Heyman, in his corner.

Heyman will fulfill the promise he made to Punk years ago when he told him that he would walk down the aisle with him when he headlines The Showcase of the Immortals.

Paul Heyman's decision did not sit well with Roman Reigns, prompting the Original Tribal Chief to snap at his Wiseman. On RAW last night, Reigns turned against Heyman, shoving him to the ground during a skirmish involving Rollins and Punk.

WWE reacted to the segment with the following message on its Instagram handle:

"ROMAN NO!!! THIS CAN’T BE REAL."

Check out the Instagram post below:

The Visionary, on the other hand, claims he is also owed a favor from Heyman after he spared the WWE Hall of Famer from stomping his head last week.

