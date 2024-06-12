WWE sends Cody Rhodes a 6-word message after huge announcement

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes crossed the confines of SmackDown to make a special NXT appearance on June 11, 2024. The American Nightmare was part of multiple segments on the show, which also involved making a major announcement. Interestingly, he was sent a delightful message by the Stamford-based promotion after doing his part flawlessly.

WWE NXT posted a tweet on X and paid special respect to Cody Rhodes after his contribution to the white and gold brand’s show tonight. The tweet carried an image of The American Nightmare departing after a successful night in the developmental division.

“It was great to have you, @CodyRhodes 🫡.”

Expand Tweet

Trending

Rhodes did some major heavy lifting when he entered the arena and unveiled some big news on behalf of NXT General Manager Ava. While sharing the ring with NXT Champion Trick Williams, The American Nightmare said that the number one contender for Williams’ title would be decided next week. Moreover, the number one contender will need to win a 25-man battle royal.

Additionally, the Undisputed WWE Champion also said that the fighters involved in the match could also come from other pro wrestling locker rooms. Thus, Rhodes suggested the involvement of another collaborative effort with TNA. Interestingly, while The American Nightmare shined in the ring, he also delivered some great backstage segments.

When Cody Rhodes brought back a souvenir from his old WWE gimmick

The American Nightmare has played several different roles throughout his career. One of these characters saw him play the part of ‘Dashing’ Cody Rhodes, which involved wearing a transparent protective facemask. Interestingly, he breathed back life into his old gimmick by giving away his mask to another WWE Superstar on NXT.

The Undisputed WWE Champion ran into Jacy Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx backstage. Jayne was wearing a black mask that covered her face and protected her injured nose. Instantly knowing who should inherit his ‘Dashing’ mask, Rhodes handed the defining feature of his old gimmick to the former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champ.

While he had a successful night at WWE NXT, Cody Rhodes will now head to Glasgow, Scotland, to face AJ Styles. It would be interesting to see how The American Nightmare gets his revenge on The Phenomenal One for betraying his faith in him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback