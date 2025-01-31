WWE sends heartfelt message to Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

WWE sent a heartfelt message to Triple H and Stephanie McMahon today on social media. It was revealed earlier this week that The Game would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame later this year during WrestleMania 41 weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker surprised The King of Kings during a Town Hall meeting for employees earlier this week and revealed that the legend would be headlining this year's Hall of Fame. Stephanie McMahon was also present for the announcement and shared a hug with her husband.

The promotion took to Instagram to share a video of the happy couple celebrating the news together and noted that it was a very special moment for both of them. You can check out the video and the heartfelt message in the Instagram post below:

"Such a special moment for @tripleh and @stephaniemcmahon 🥹👏."

McMahon will host a new series on ESPN + called "Stephanie's Places." She appeared on The Pat McAfee Show this week and suggested that there could be a lot of surprises in store for fans at WWE Royal Rumble 2025.

Stephanie McMahon comments on Triple H being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame later

Stephanie McMahon recently discussed Triple H being inducted into the company's Hall of Fame this year and admitted that the news made her emotional.

During her appearance on The Pat McAfee show earlier this week, the 48-year-old shared that she was surprised by the announcement as well. Stephanie McMahon added that she got emotional after learning her husband would be honored at the Hall of Fame this year:

"I couldn't be more proud and I put out a tweet or a post on X, you know, that morning because I was just so overwhelmed. I saw the spot and it just, it made me cry. I mean, I was just so proud, I was in tears," she added. [1:32:06 - 1:32:21]

You can check out the video below:

Triple H serves as the Chief Content Officer for WWE and has guided the company to many success as of late. It will be fascinating to see what the promotion has planned for Royal Rumble 2025 tomorrow night.

