WWE sends major warning to Seth Rollins

The main event of WWE Crown Jewel featured Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes battling once again, this time as World Champions, fighting for the Crown Jewel Championship. Both men tore each other apart in the epic match they had, and ended up leaving the RAC Arena, winning the hearts of millions around the world.While Rollins managed to pull out the victory, the Visionary doubted himself throughout the match. Further, the crowd was cheering for Rhodes, which added more pressure on the Visionary. While Australia was chanting for the Undisputed WWE Champion, they also called Rollins a “wa**er”, something they did on SmackDown as well, which Wade Barrett reiterated on the mic.With the same chants making headlines at Crown Jewel, Seth Rollins’ frustration went out of control, and the Visionary went on trying to attack Wade Barrett for what he did on the blue brand. Michael Cole tried to stop Rollins, but the latter’s rage made him unstoppable.Cody Rhodes then unleashed a series of shots on the Visionary to take him down once again and continue the battle. While Rollins didn’t put his hands on Barrett during the match, he ended up having a little altercation with Michael Cole, and the moment undoubtedly caught a lot of attention from fans.WWE also sent a warning to the Men’s Crown Jewel Champion on social media for what he did at the PLE. You can check the warning given to Rollins on the company’s X profile below.“Don't put your hands on Michael Cole, @WWERollins”While the company didn’t take any action against the star, it would be interesting to see if Michael Cole, Wade Barrett, or Cody Rhodes address the same in the future.What’s next for Seth Rollins following WWE Crown Jewel?Following his victory at Crown Jewel, Seth Rollins would once again take his spot as the leader of The Vision, making headlines as the new top guy of the company. Survivor Series is around the corner, and The Vision is expected to be a part of the traditional WarGames match at the PLE.The Vision might now focus on the upcoming WarGames match and the new stars they might need on their side to take on the likes of Roman Reigns, The Usos, LA Knight, and more. Fans will have to wait and see what the company has in store for the stars next.