WWE Sends Message After 7-Time Champion Bids Farewell Teasing Retirement In Unscripted Moment

WWE has now sent a message after a 7-time champion bid farewell and teased his retirement. The star recently got on the mic in an unscripted moment.WWE sent a message after AJ Styles' promoRecently, Michael Cole has made it clear that AJ Styles will be retiring next year, and the star himself has commented on it. The star's time in the company and in wrestling overall is slowly coming to an end. The star was wrestling in Melbourne when he got on the mic, bidding farewell to fans in an unscripted moment.After the promo was done, WWE sent a message on X as well, asking if this was the last time that the former champion would be seen in Australia. This could be the last time that the star wrestles in the country.&quot;Is this the last we'll see of AJStylesOrg in Australia?&quot;AJ Styles said goodbye to Australian fans after getting on the micWWE star AJ Styles decided to get on the mic and bid farewell to the Australian fans. He said he was going off-script and wasn't supposed to be on the mic, but he wanted to thank the fans for cheering, calling them some of the best fans in the world. He added that he would no longer be seen in a singlet and wanted to thank them.&quot;I don't have a lot of time, and I'm not supposed to be on this microphone right now. But I just want to thank you guys for cheering, some of the best fans in the world. Here's the truth: I'm probably not going to be seen again in a singlet like this anymore. So, I just wanted you to know from the bottom of my heart, thank you very much,&quot; he said.It remains to be seen what happens next for Styles and who the star wrestles in his last-ever match.