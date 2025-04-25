WWE sends message to Drew McIntyre

WWE recently sent a hilarious message to Drew McIntyre. This comes after WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas on April 20, 2025, turned out to be a success for the former World Heavyweight Champion.

On Night Two of The Showcase of The Immortals, The Scottish Warrior locked horns with Damian Priest in a Sin City Street Fight. This highly anticipated bout was the culmination of a year-long feud that ignited at WrestleMania XL when The Archer of Infamy cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on McIntyre, snatching the world title.

Both men resorted to using steel steps, chairs, tables, and other weapons to inflict damage. Mid-contest, the 39-year-old star even took a selfie with a weakened Damian Priest at ringside, and tweeted that he was "still bored at work." That being said, Drew McIntyre defeated the former Judgment Day member in a brutal clash.

Earlier today, WWE posted a short clip of the above-mentioned savage moment from the match and sent a two-word message to The Scottish Psychopath on X (fka Twitter).

"Never change, @DMcIntyreWWE 😂 #WrestleMania."

Wrestling legend comments on Drew McIntyre's win at WWE WrestleMania

Vince Russo recently offered his thoughts on the encounter between The Street King and The Scottish Warrior at The Grandest Stage of Them All. The veteran revealed why he was stunned by the match's result.

In a video on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's YouTube channel, the former WWE writer claimed he found the outcome unbelievable, especially given Drew McIntyre's past booking. Vince Russo suspected an injury to Damian Priest or an unconventional finish due to his shock.

"I was shocked, bro. This was my first loss. I could not believe they put Drew over. They never, ever put Drew over. I was absolutely shocked to the point that I was like, is Damian Priest hurt? I thought he was hurt or something went kabuki-ish in the finish," he said.

It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for the former World Heavyweight Champion after his massive win at 'Mania.

