WWE sends one-word message after top star becomes TNA champion

WWE NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne dethroned Masha Slamovich to become the new TNA Knockouts World Champion. The Stamford-based promotion has now acknowledged the win on its social media handles.Slamovich did her best to retain her title at TNA Slammiversary 2025, but Jayne had the final say. The NXT Superstar claimed the title for the first time in her career and made history. On X, WWE sent the following one-word message as Jacy Jayne became the first-ever wrestler to hold both the NXT Women's Championship and the TNA Knockouts World Championship simultaneously.&quot;History.&quot;Jacy Jayne will be on NXT Tuesday night to celebrate her triumph at TNA Slammiversary, and it will be interesting to see whether Masha Slamovich will show up to ask Shawn Michaels for a rematch.Jacy Jayne says becoming a champion in WWE was 'validation'The reigning NXT Women's Champion and TNA Knockouts World Champion has emerged as one of the top stars in the Stamford-based company.She recently opened up about her NXT title win on Busted Open. For those unaware, Jayne beat Stephanie Vaquer to secure the coveted championship.&quot;I feel like it was validation, because I feel like I’ve always known I was capable of more than just being a tag team wrestler. It was just waiting for the right opportunity to show the world that. I feel like I have been in so many factions. I kind of just hopped around for a while, so you never really saw that other side of me. But now I feel it is my chance to show the world that what you thought of me is not what I am, and I am just getting started, and I have so much more to show everybody,&quot; Jacy Jayne said. [H/T: Sports Illustrated]With Jayne now the top female star in NXT, the question is what is next for her in WWE and TNA.