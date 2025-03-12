WWE sends a warning to CM Punk after RAW

WWE has sent a warning to CM Punk following the events of last night's edition of RAW. On the show, Roman Reigns made his return and attacked Punk when he saw Paul Heyman tending to him.

The OTC interfered in the Steel Cage match between Punk and Seth Rollins on RAW and dragged the latter out of the ring. He then brutally beat up Rollins while the WWE officials tried their best to stop him from doing so. Reigns then noticed The Wiseman tending to CM Punk in the ring and lost his cool immediately.

Roman Reigns entered the ring and launched an attack on Punk as well, ending with a brutal Spear, before the show went off the air. Shortly after, WWE posted the video of Reigns' attack and had a warning message for Punk as can be seen below:

"HANDS OFF HIS WISEMAN! ☝️😤"

What does Paul Heyman think of working with CM Punk again in WWE?

Earlier this year, The Wiseman spoke with Undisputed and talked about Punk's return to WWE. He said the following about working with Punk once again in WWE:

"Punk has evolved. The rebel, the disrupter, he still exists. Rebels don't typically last that long, but this one does," Heyman complimented The Second City Saint. "That's what makes Punk unique, different, and special. We live in an industry where unique, different, and special is rarified air. The only person that I can see who deserves the same credit for being unique and different and special is Roman Reigns." [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

Reigns clearly wasn't happy at all over Heyman checking on Punk following the Steel Cage match on WWE RAW. All seems well between Reigns and Heyman, though, as the OTC posted a photo of the duo shortly after RAW came to a close.

It remains to be seen how Punk responds to Reigns' vicious attack in the coming days.

