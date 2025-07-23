WWE sends warning to Dominik Mysterio ahead of SummerSlam title match

WWE sent a warning to Dominik Mysterio today ahead of his Intercontinental Championship defense at SummerSlam 2025. Dirty Dom captured the title by winning a Fatal 4-Way match at WrestleMania 41.AJ Styles was supposed to challenge Mysterio for the title at Night of Champions last month in Saudi Arabia, but the match was postponed. The champion has been trying to avoid having a match against Styles by providing doctor's notes on WWE RAW, but was cleared to return during this past Monday's show. Ahead of the Intercontinental Championship match at SummerSlam, WWE shared a highlight package of Styles getting the better of Dominik Mysterio over the past few weeks. The promotion warned Mysterio that he had better watch out at SummerSlam, and you can check out the message in the post below. &quot;You know, @AJStylesOrg has had a lot of occupations over the years. Valet, janitor, medical, team captain, face that runs the place, champ that runs the camp, Triple Crown Champion, Grand Slam Champion, Slammy Award Winner... @DomMysterio35 better watch out come SummerSlam!&quot;Dominik Mysterio is a member of The Judgment Day on WWE RAW and is also in a storyline relationship with Liv Morgan. The 31-year-old suffered a shoulder injury last month on the red brand and will be out of action for the foreseeable future. Mr. Iguana praises WWE star Dominik MysterioPopular wrestler Mr. Iguana recently spoke highly of Dominik Mysterio and claimed that he was born to be a star in the wrestling business.Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, Mr. Iguana noted that The Judgment Day star was the son of Rey Mysterio and spent time around Eddie Guerrero growing up. The veteran added that he was a fan of the 28-year-old and noted that he had a lot of charisma. &quot;He's born with star, he's born with charisma. So, that's one thing you can't learn, you're born with it. His father is Rey Mysterio, Eddie Guerrero was very close to him, Konnan is his Godfather. You have all these lucha growing up, you had to have this star. I'm a big fan of him. Right now, he's doing heelish work, but he's got a lot of charisma in it.&quot; He added, &quot;When he debuted and he started to wrestle with Rey, I was very happy. Like how big it is to be in the ring with your father, and now having your own way.&quot; [From 1:04 onwards]You can check out the interview in the video below:It will be interesting to see if AJ Styles can defeat Dominik Mysterio to become the new Intercontinental Champion at WWE SummerSlam 2025.