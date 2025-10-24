WWE setting up shocking Royal Rumble 2026 winner, claims Vince Russo: "There's no question in my mind" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about a major star winning the Royal Rumble. The major event is scheduled for early next year.

The Royal Rumble officially marks the start of the Road to WrestleMania. The winner of the Rumble match automatically gets a title match against the champion of his or her choosing in the main event of the Show of Shows.

During a recent episode of Writing with Russo, the veteran writer felt WWE was setting up the stage for Sami Zayn to win the Royal Rumble. He pointed out that this was the company's way of freeing him up for the World title picture. Russo was confident that Sami would eventually end up as the World Champion in the coming months. Speaking on Ilja Dragunov, he claimed that the hardcore fans would love the new United States Champion, but he wouldn't move the needle for the casual viewers.

"I really think this was about and we see this all the time, when somebody's going to get a shot at the bigger title, they lose the title. Bro, I'm telling you, he's gonna win the Royal Rumble, and he's gonna be the World Champion. I mean, there's no question in my mind. Dragunov, that fanbase is going to love him. He's not gonna mean one single thing to a casual viewer."

Sami Zayn has been a fighting champion throughout his US title reign. He reinstated the United States Open Challenge to restore the prestige of the title. He had some stellar matches with the likes of John Cena, Rey Fenix, Carmelo Hayes, Je'von Evans, Aleister Black, and Shinsuke Nakamura before losing the gold to Dragunov last week.

It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for Sami in the coming months.

