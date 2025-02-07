WWE shares emotional John Cena exchange following Royal Rumble return 

WWE shared an emotional John Cena exchange following his appearance at Royal Rumble 2025. The Cenation Leader will be retiring from in-ring competition at the end of this year.

Cena made it to the final two in the Men's Royal Rumble Match, but it was not meant to be. Jey Uso eliminated the legend to punch his ticket to WrestleMania 41. WWE took to Instagram today to share a heartfelt moment with Cena and the cameraman during his appearance at the premium live event last weekend.

John Cena noted that it was the last Royal Rumble for him and shared a moment with the cameraman. You can check out the heartwarming video in the Instagram post below.

"The @johncena Farewell Tour is gonna hit us right in the feels 😭."

It has already been announced that Cena will be competing in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match at the PLE next month in Toronto, Canada.

Former WWE star compares Jey Uso to John Cena

Wrestling veteran Bobby Fish recently commented on Jey Uso winning the Royal Rumble and compared the 39-year-old to John Cena.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Fish stated that The Yeet Master is very popular with younger wrestling fans. The WWE veteran added that Uso could be this generation's Cena and noted that fans could be purchasing the veteran's merchandise for years to come.

"With Jey, I mean to me, he is this generation's Cena potentially. He is at least in the running for the guy to be that predecessor because he is over, huge with the young audience. And those are, you know if you look at it from a demographic standpoint, like those are the people that are gonna continue to buy merchandise and move the business into the next decade," he said. [26:09 onwards]

You can check out Fish's comments in the video below:

Jey Uso was confronted by World Heavyweight Champion Gunther this past Monday night on RAW and is scheduled to have a face-to-face interaction with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes tonight on SmackDown.

It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for John Cena for WrestleMania 41 later this year.

