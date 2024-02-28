WWE shares more footage highlighting current star's disdain for Dominik Mysterio

WWE has shared hilarious footage proving that a current star simply cannot stand The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio. The former NXT North American Champion was not in action at Elimination Chamber but was ringside during the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match.

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest defended the Undisputed Tag Team Championships against New Catch Republic (Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne). Dominik Mysterio was ringside during the title bout and kept trying to interfere. Finally, the referee caught him and kicked Dirty Dom out of the ringside area.

The promotion shared another clip today of Mysterio getting kicked out of the ring as RAW commentator Michael Cole celebrated. You can check out the hilarious clip in the Instagram post below.

Bill Apter praises Dominik Mysterio's improvements as a WWE Superstar

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently praised Dominik Mysterio for stepping out of his father's shadow and becoming a star on WWE television.

Rey Mysterio is the father of The Judgment Day member and defeated his son at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted in December 2023, Bill Apter named the 26-year-old the most improved superstar of the year and noted that he has made a name for himself on the main roster.

"The one guy to me that is most improved, and it just came into my ears, has been Dominik Mysterio. He was, for the longest time, he was sloppy in some ways. He was very big and looked... He has really gotten his ring work, the finesse of his ring work has gotten so terrific, the amount of times that he is wrestling. And just his whole heel personality, he is now not 'Hey, that's Rey Mysterio's kid,' this is Dominik," said Apter. [From 23:08 onwards]

Dirty Dom has never captured a singles title on the main roster. He confronted Intercontinental Champion Gunther on last night's edition of WWE RAW. It will be interesting to see if WWE has any major plans for The Judgment Day member in 2024.

