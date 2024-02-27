WWE shows footage that proves current star can't stand Dominik Mysterio

WWE has shared a new video revealing that a current star despises The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio. The former NXT North American Champion was not in action at Elimination Chamber but was ringside for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship match.

The Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Finn Balor successfully defended the Undisputed Tag Team Championships against New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate) at the premium live event this past Saturday night. Dominik Mysterio got involved in the match multiple times until the referee finally expelled him from ringside.

The promotion shared a hilarious video today of Michael Cole getting angry with Dirty Dom during the tag team match. In the video, Cole can be seen getting out of his chair to yell at The Judgment Day member for interfering in the match.

Rhea Ripley reveals her favorite thing about WWE star Dominik Mysterio

The Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, who successfully defended her title against Nia Jax in the main event of Elimination Chamber, recently shared her favorite thing about her stablemate.

In a fan Q&A conducted by Sportskeeda Wrestling last year, Rhea Ripley was asked to name her favorite thing about Dominik Mysterio. She noted that her stablemate has been very supportive of her and always has her back.

"My favorite thing about Dom Dom? Man, what is there not to love about Dom Dom? My favorite thing is just how supportive he truly is to me. We have come a long way in our little relationship, and he's always had my back," said Rhea Ripley. [0:45 - 1:00]

You can check out the video below:

Becky Lynch won the Women's Elimination Chamber match, earning the right to challenge The Eradicator for the Women's World Championship at WWE WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. It will be interesting to see what the promotion's plans are for Dominik Mysterio at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

What was your favorite match at WWE Elimination Chamber? Are you excited about Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch at WrestleMania? Let us know in the comments section below.