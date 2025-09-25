  • home icon
  WWE shares footage of IYO SKY tending to Rhea Ripley following RAW

WWE shares footage of IYO SKY tending to Rhea Ripley following RAW

By JP David
Modified Sep 25, 2025 14:11 GMT
Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY were attacked by The Kabuki Warriors on WWE RAW. (Photo: @WWEonNetflix on YouTube)
Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY were attacked by The Kabuki Warriors on WWE RAW. (Photo: @WWEonNetflix on YouTube)

On this Monday's episode of WWE RAW, Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY were viciously attacked by The Kabuki Warriors. The company released new footage after the assault, with Ripley receiving help to alleviate the pain of getting blue mist on her eyes.

The main event of RAW was a match between Ripley and Asuka, with Kairi Sane in the corner of The Empress of Tomorrow. Mami overcame Sane's presence to get the win over Asuka, who immediately spit blue mist on her opponent after the match.

IYO SKY immediately came to the aid of Rhea Ripley, trying to calm the situation by talking to Asuka and Kairi. It looked like cooler heads prevailed, but The Grand Slam Champion hit a spinning backfist to The Genius of the Sky. To end the night, Asuka held SKY as Kairi reluctantly hit an Insane Elbow.

In an Instagram post on WWE Deutschland, footage after RAW went off the air showed how referee Chad Patton assisted Ripley by pouring water into her eyes and giving her a towel to wipe the mist out.

Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY hugged each other before exiting the ring. It will be interesting to see if they get a match against The Kabuki Warriors, possibly at Crown Jewel: Perth, which will be held in Ripley's home country of Australia.

Stephanie Vaquer wants to defend her Women's World Title against Rhea Ripley

At Wrestlepalooza, Stephanie Vaquer defeated IYO SKY to become the Women's World Champion. Vaquer hit a perfect Corkscrew Moonsault to earn her first major championship in WWE.

On the Wrestlepalooza Recap Show, Vaquer told Sam Roberts and Megan Morant that one of her dream matches is against Rhea Ripley. She's open to defending her title against the former Women's World Champion.

"I want to defend this against everyone. And when I say everyone... my dream is a big match with Rhea. That would be amazing. I like big challenges and I'm brave. So I'm here, I (want to) defend my championship against everyone," Vaquer said.
Vaquer's first challenger isn't known yet, but she's set to face the WWE Women's Champion at Crown Jewel: Perth. Tiffany Stratton is set to defend her title against Nia Jax and Jade Cargill in a triple threat match this Friday on SmackDown.

Please credit WWE's YouTube and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the second half of this article.

JP David

Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.

Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.

Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!

Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division.

Edited by JP David
