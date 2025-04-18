WWE shares interaction between Roman Reigns and Steve Austin ahead of WrestleMania

WWE shared footage of Roman Reigns and Stone Cold Steve Austin today on social media. Reigns will be competing in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 41 in a Triple Threat match against CM Punk and Seth Rollins.

The Rattlesnake has not competed since his victory over Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38, but he has made it known that he was hoping to appear at this year's Show of Shows. The company shared a video of Reigns and the Hall of Famer having a conversation at WWE World, and you can check it out in the video below.

"Roman Reigns 🤝 Stone Cold Steve Austin."

Paul Heyman will be in CM Punk's corner for the Triple Threat match this Saturday night, as The Second City Saint was owed a favor for helping the OG Bloodline in the Men's WarGames match last year at Survivor Series. However, Seth Rollins recently claimed that The Wiseman also owed him a favor for not attacking him earlier this month on RAW.

Vince Russo questions WWE's booking of Roman Reigns

Vince Russo recently wondered what Roman Reigns had accomplished since The Bloodline.

The Head of the Table lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania XL last year. Solo Sikoa attempted to become the new Tribal Chief following the loss but was unsuccessful. Reigns defeated Sikoa in a Tribal Combat match on the January 6 edition of RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo questioned the company's booking of Reigns. He noted that The Bloodline storyline was a while ago and suggested that Reigns hadn't done anything meaningful on WWE television as of late.

"What have they done with Reigns since the Bloodline? The Bloodline, Reigns and the Bloodline was a year ago. What have they done over the past year with Roman Reigns?" [From 1:04:00 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

CM Punk will compete in the first WrestleMania main event of his career when he battles Reigns and Rollins. It will be fascinating to see if Paul Heyman gets involved in the Triple Threat match tomorrow night.

