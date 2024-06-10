WWE shares interesting new angle of Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio segment ahead of RAW

WWE has shared an interesting new angle of Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio's segment last week on RAW. Morgan has seemingly been trying to become romantically involved with Dirty Dom in recent weeks on the red brand.

The Judgment Day has been targeting Braun Strowman on WWE RAW and the former Universal Champion snapped last week. Dominik Mysterio tried to hit The Monster of All Monsters with a steel chair but the latter swatted it away with ease.

Strowman chased Mysterio to the entrance ramp when Liv Morgan showed up. She stood in between the two stars and asked the Monster Among Men to back down. WWE shared a new overhead angle of the segment today on Instagram and you can check it out in the post below.

Trending

The 30-year-old recently ki**ed Dominik Mysterio after he inadvertently helped her defeat Becky Lynch in a Steel Cage match on the May 27 episode of RAW. The Judgment Day member shared a hilarious reaction on social media after the incident last month.

Bill Apter reacts to the Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio storyline on WWE RAW

Wrestling journalist Bill Apter has shared his thoughts on the compelling storyline between Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan.

Speaking on a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Apter predicted that the storyline between the two stars was just getting started and would lead to something bigger. The veteran added he was looking forward to seeing what happens when Rhea Ripley returns from injury.

"Dominik Mysterio caused Liv Morgan to win the title, he interfered, and he was trying to interfere for Becky instead, and then he interfered in the cage match on Monday Night RAW, causing Liv to retain the title, so of course she's gonna ki** him. I'm interested in seeing what happens when Mami [Rhea Ripley] comes back because now with this ki** there might be something going on storyline-wise between Dominik and Liv that hasn't reached that peak yet," said Apter.

You can check out his comments in the video below:

The Judgment Day's Damian Priest and JD McDonagh liked a social media post featuring Liv Morgan earlier today. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for Mysterio, Morgan, and the heel faction later tonight on RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback