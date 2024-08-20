WWE shares interesting new video surrounding CM Punk’s return

CM Punk's highly-anticipated WWE return came at last year's Survivor Series: WarGames. Punk came out for a massive hometown pop after the main event, and the buzz has continued ever since. The promotion recently released must-see footage from the return.

The Voice of the Voiceless had his AEW contract terminated following his All In controversy with Jack Perry, which led to Punk making his shocking return to World Wrestling Entertainment. The WarGames main event saw Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn defeat Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh. As Team Rhodes was celebrating and the PLE was going off the air, Living Colour's "Cult Of Personality" filled Allstate Arena as Punk came out to a massive hometown pop, warning the WWE Universe that clobbering time has returned.

WWE recently posted bonus footage and never-before-seen angles of Punk's return at the Survivor Series. The three-minute clip shows superstars and fans going wild. Rollins was visibly annoyed as a loud "CM Punk!" chant broke out.

Punk celebrated with fans as the babyfaces looked on from the cage. The former AEW World Champion was then seen yelling out and flexing as the spectacle continued.

The Second City Saint is currently feuding with McIntyre. The veterans will do battle in a Strap Match at the WWE Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event on Saturday, August 31.

Updates on the Strap Match at WWE Bash in Berlin

World Wrestling Entertainment has announced a big Strap Match for Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event. The brutal bout will see CM Punk and Drew McIntyre continue their bitter rivalry.

An interesting bit of trivia going into Punk vs. McIntyre is that this will be the second Strap Match for both superstars in WWE. The former AEW star defeated Umaga in a Samoan Strap Match at Extreme Rules 2009, while The Scottish Warrior was defeated by Karrion Kross in a Strap Match at Extreme Rules 2022.

Punk's win went nine minutes, while McIntyre's loss came at ten minutes. The official preview touted that their upcoming Strap Match will be a brutal showdown.

"After Punk whipped McIntyre with his own belt on the Aug. 12 edition of Raw, a Strap Match was made. It will be a brutal showdown with the two Superstars tied together and free to use the strap to do as much damage as possible," reads the official preview.

Bash in Berlin is scheduled for Saturday, August 31 at Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany. Peacock will begin airing the main show at 1 pm ET.

